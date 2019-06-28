Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lake Formation at Chorabari Glacier No Threat to Kedarnath: Wadia Institute

Such lakes are temporary formations as they keep disappearing through the process of evaporation posing no danger to the surrounding areas, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lake Formation at Chorabari Glacier No Threat to Kedarnath: Wadia Institute
Chorabari lake formation is no threat.
Loading...

Dehradun: The formation of a new lake at Chorabari glacier near Kedarnath poses no threat to the Himalayan shrine, according to an autonomous research institute for the study of Himalayan geology under the Ministry of Science Technology.

Taking cognisance of media reports that the formation of a new lake at the glacier might pose danger to the Himalayan shrine, the institute sent a four-member team to the spot for a first-hand assessment of the situation, Kalachand Sain, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said.

Though the team is yet to return from Chorabari and submit its report, leader of the team DP Dobhal, a scientist at the institute, is of the view that the lake poses no danger to the temple, Sain told PTI.

"It is a seasonable lake at Chorabari glacier about four and a half kilometre above the temple.

"Formation of such lakes at those altitudes is natural as they are formed when the Himalayan glaciers melt and the water accumulates in the small depressions on the way down," the director said.

Usually, such lakes are temporary formations as they keep disappearing through the process of evaporation posing no danger to the surrounding areas, he said.

It is a small lake with a proper outlet and there is no possibility of its flooding which could have been a cause for concern, Sain said citing the observations of Dobhal.

However, he said another team of scientists from the institute could be sent to the spot if that is found necessary after a detailed study of the report by the team led by Dobhal.

The eruption of a glacial lake at Chorabari near Kedarnath was said to be one of the factors behind the 2013 calamity which had killed thousands of people.

However, the one in question is different and located about two and a half km away from the lake which is said to have played a role in the Kedarnath tragedy, Sai said.

The alarm bells were set ringing recently when a medical team had sighted formation of a new lake at Chorabari glacier near the temple and written to the institute urging it to take stock of the situation.

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun is an autonomous research institute for the study of Himalayan geology under the Ministry of Science Technology.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram