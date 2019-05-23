Lakhimpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Pradan Baruah BJP Pradan Baruah LEADING

Lakhimpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJM -- -- Ubaidur Rahman BJP -- -- Pradan Baruah ASDP -- -- Dilip Moran VPI -- -- Bhupen Narah SUCI -- -- Hem Kanta Miri CPI -- -- Arup Kalita CPI(M) -- -- Amiya Kumar Handique IND -- -- Ambaz Uddin IND -- -- Probhu Lal Vaisnava NOTA -- -- Nota NCP -- -- Anup Pratim Borbaruah INC -- -- Anil Borgohain

14. Lakhimpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 27.66%. The estimated literacy level of Lakhimpur is 72.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,138 votes which was 26.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ranee Narah of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 44,572 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.68% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.36% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur was: Pradan Baruah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,35,340 men, 6,95,740 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Lakhimpur is: 27.0827 93.9978Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लखीमपुर, असम (Hindi); লক্ষ্মীপুর, অসম (Bengali); लखीमपूर, आसाम (Marathi); લખીમપુર, આસામ (Gujarati); லகிம்புர், அசாம் (Tamil); లఖీంపూర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಲಖಿಂಪುರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ലഖിംപുർ, അസം (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)