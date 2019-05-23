English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakhimpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lakhimpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Lakhimpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 27.66%. The estimated literacy level of Lakhimpur is 72.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,138 votes which was 26.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.36% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur was: Pradan Baruah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,35,340 men, 6,95,740 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lakhimpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lakhimpur is: 27.0827 93.9978
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लखीमपुर, असम (Hindi); লক্ষ্মীপুর, অসম (Bengali); लखीमपूर, आसाम (Marathi); લખીમપુર, આસામ (Gujarati); லகிம்புர், அசாம் (Tamil); లఖీంపూర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಲಖಿಂಪುರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ലഖിംപുർ, അസം (Malayalam).
Lakhimpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AJM
--
--
Ubaidur Rahman
BJP
--
--
Pradan Baruah
ASDP
--
--
Dilip Moran
VPI
--
--
Bhupen Narah
SUCI
--
--
Hem Kanta Miri
CPI
--
--
Arup Kalita
CPI(M)
--
--
Amiya Kumar Handique
IND
--
--
Ambaz Uddin
IND
--
--
Probhu Lal Vaisnava
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NCP
--
--
Anup Pratim Borbaruah
INC
--
--
Anil Borgohain
