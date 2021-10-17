Lakhimpur Incident: 6 in Jail, Key Accused Missing, BJP Wants Action in Murder of 3 Partymen

Two weeks since the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight dead and the state on a boil, the local BJP has been putting pressure on the Uttar Pradesh police to also act against the farmers involved in the murder of three BJP men.

Both the Union Minister of State for Home and Lakhimpur MP, Ajay Mishra Teni, and local BJP MLA Yogesh Verma are now throwing their weight behind the cause and have visited the families of the three BJP men in Lakhimpur. “We have created pressure on the Uttar Pradesh Police to not act in a one-sided way and we believe notices are now being issued to 37 people in the case who are said to be involved in the murder of our three party men. All the accused in the matter should be punished,” BJP MLA Yogesh Verma told News18 on phone from Lakhimpur.

Verma said he and Teni are headed to the house of slain BJP worker Shyam Sundar today for a prayer meeting and visited families of Sunder, driver Hari Om Mishra and Shubham Mishra this week. “So far, the police were only stuck in the investigation of the first FIR regarding death of the farmers. Six persons, including Ashish Mishra were arrested and sent to jail. But all accused in the incident must be acted against. There was no action so far against those who killed our men. We are now told by the IG that notices are being issued to 37 suspects,” Verma said.

Anger has been brewing in the local BJP ranks on no arrests being made by the Uttar Pradesh police so far with regard to the killing of the three BJP men by farmers. The recent statement of UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh that “we are not in politics to run over people with our SUVs” was also seen as a snub to those party cadres involved in the killing of the four farmers. The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Sabha is also rallying behind the families and demanding a fresh FIR with names of accused for the murder of the three BJP men. The FIR that was lodged in this case was against unnamed accused. “BJP will ensure they get justice,” Verma says.

The Missing Man

A key person missing in the entire matter so far is BJP local leader Sumit Jaiswal who incidentally is the complainant in the second case which is against the farmers but is also an accused in the FIR lodged by the farmers in the first case. Jaiswal is seen in videos running away from the scene after emerging from the Thar vehicle.

“Jaiswal is a key person as he is perhaps the only alive witness from the Thar vehicle and would know what exactly happened on that day. Police teams are searching for him,” a senior police official close to the investigation told News18.

Six persons have been arrested by the police so far including the Union Minister’s son Ashish Mishra, his two associates Ashish Pandey and Luvkush, a former Congress Minister’s son Ankit Das, his gunner Latif and his driver Shekhar Bharti. The bail applications of all of them have so far been rejected by the court and they are in jail. Ankit Das, Latif and Bharti were in the second SUV behind the Thar vehicle.

