The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case that led to death of eight people, including four farmers. The court of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its order on July 15 after hearing the matter.

It is worth mentioning that in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the high court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, but later the Supreme Court, while setting aside the bail order, directed the high court to give ample opportunity to the opposite party before giving its verdict on the bail application.

Later, the high court had heard the bail petition afresh. At present, Ashish is kept in the barrack number 21 of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail. The forensic science laboratory has confirmed that the licensed guns of accused Ankit Das and Ashish Mishra were fired during the violence on October 3 last year. The licensed weapons of Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das were confiscated by the Lakhimpur Police.

Last year on October 3, in the Tikuniya area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, a group of farmers were protesting against the farm laws, after which a vehicle had allegedly mowed them down in which four farmers were killed along with a journalist. Three BJP members were also lynched in retaliation by the mob. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ is the main accused in the incident.

