Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Minister’s Son to be Summoned, UP Police Take Cognisance of Jeep Video

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who is facing allegations of killing four farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, will not be spared from joining the investigation, top sources in Uttar Pradesh police told News18 on Tuesday.

The farmers were run over by an SUV belonging to Ashish. Four occupants of the vehicle and a local journalist were killed in the violence that followed, taking the toll to nine. Ashish and his father have maintained that he was not present at the scene during the incident and had loaned his vehicle to ferry BJP workers. They have alleged a political conspiracy, while opposition leaders and farmer groups have demanded action against them.

A video purportedly showing an SUV mowing down the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has gone viral, ramping up calls for the minister’s removal and his son’s arrest.

“All accused will have to face investigation based on the complaints made by both parties. We have taken cognisance of the video that surfaced recently where a green colour Thar is seen mowing down protesters. We will call everyone who is facing the allegations, no matter who they are. We are aware of all the videos and if anybody has any video which can help in the investigation, they can hand it over to the police," a top-level official in UP police told News18 on condition of anonymity.

The official added that claims of Ashish’s presence at the spot and his denial of the same will also be verified. “There are multiple methods to verify claims of anyone. Call record details, mobile tower location etc. We will clarify all the claims. There are other scientific ways as well," the official said.

When asked if the UP police can continue to investigate after a retired judge has been tasked to conduct an inquiry, the official said, “It depends. If there is explicit order that no investigation would be done, police can’t investigate and have to wait for the inquiry report. Else, parallel investigation can go on," he said.

Given the political sensitivity of the case, particularly in view of Assembly elections in UP next year, the possibility of the case being handed over to the CBI cannot be ruled out.

