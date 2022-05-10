Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Prosecution Files Objections to Ashish Mishra's Discharge Application in UP Court

The prosecution filed its objections to the discharge application of Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Tikunia violence case, in the court of the district and sessions judge here on Tuesday. The discharge applications of five other co-accused — Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale, Satyam Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti and Nandan Singh Bisht — were also moved in the court of District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra through their counsel on Monday, District Government Counsel (DGC), Criminal, Arvind Tripathi said. Tripathi said the prosecution urged the court to grant some time for filing its objections to the discharge applications of the five aforesaid accused.

The court has fixed May 24 as the next date of hearing in the matter, the DGC informed. Earlier, Ashish Mishra, who is in jail along with 12 co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year, was produced in the court amid tight police security during the trial of the case.

The other accused were also brought to the court for their presence during the trial. Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle on the fateful day. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence. In the first FIR (number 219), dealing with the deaths of the four farmers and the journalist, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, was named while the subsequent FIR (number 220), dealing with the deaths of the two BJP workers and the driver, was lodged against unidentified assailants.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident has filed chargesheets in connection with both the FIRs in the court. The SIT has named 14 people, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, as accused in its chargesheet in connection with FIR number 219, while in FIR number 220, it has chargesheeted four people.

Both the cases are under trial in the district and sessions court.

