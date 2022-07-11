Lakhimpur Kheri Court Sends Alt News Co-founder Zubair to 14-day Judicial Custody

A court here sent Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity. Zubair was produced in the court of the Mohammadi additional chief judicial magistrate through video conferencing, Assistant Prosecuting Officer Avadhesh Yadav said.

The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by the Zubair’s counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Yadav said. The next hearing on the plea for his police custody has now been fixed for July 13, he added.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in the court in connection with an FIR lodged against him for promoting enmity in 2021. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh had told PTI.

