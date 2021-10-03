Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: Farmers Call Nationwide Stir Outside DM Offices Tomorrow

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across India on Monday after protesting farmers were allegedly run over by two SUVs at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Farmer leaders Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal Singh said they also demanded a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and not by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Eight persons were killed in a ruckus when union minister of state for home and Khiri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra was on his way to his ancestral village after an event in Lakhimpur city. Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel said of the eight, four were farmers and four were in the vehicles.

“To express our agitation against Sunday’s incident, the SKM calls for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country between 10 am and 1 pm," Singh said. The farmer leaders alleged that union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son was in one of the SUVs.

“We demand that minister of state for home Mishra be immediately dismissed from his post. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC should be registered against the minister’s son and other goons," Singh and Yadav said at a virtual press conference. They said four farmers were killed in the incident and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, is spearheading a protest at Delhi’s borders against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

