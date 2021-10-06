Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE News Updates: After demanding probe into the violence by a sitting judge of the Supreme court, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri today, while Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference around 10 am. Gandhi and a delegation of grand old party workers were denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri late on Tuesday due to section 144 enforced in the area. The region in east UP has become a hotbed of politics since Sunday after eight people died and several others were injured in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s agri laws began last year. Among them, four were farmers. Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra was too stopped while he was on his way to Sitapur to check “check on wife” Priyanka.
Shiv Sena, in its editorial ‘Saamana’, called BJP regime the ‘new East India company’. The also supported Priyanka Gandhi, and said that we have become a “laughing stock for the entire world” for the way she has been treated in detention and has thereafter arrested. A day ago, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, seeking the scrapping of the Centre’s contentious farm laws and expressed concern over the Lakhimpur violence, saying such incidents can’t be tolerated. Meanwhile, Bahraich DM Dinesh Chandra said, “Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently.”
A delegation of TMC MPs on Tuesday met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence, claiming that they dodged policemen by posing as tourists. The TMC delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen. While on their way, the UP Police tried to stop them, the TMC leaders claimed in a statement. They posed as tourists on being stopped by police, claimed the MPs of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Party High Command Has Not Summoned Me: Ajay Mishra | "The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up," MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni told ANI on being asked if he has been summoned by the party leadership following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Robert Vadra Says He is Stopped from Going to Lucknow | Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow to check his wife and make sure if she is fine. In a Facebook post, he said, "I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel."
TMC MPs 'Dodge' Police, Meet Kin of Farmers Killed in Violence | A delegation of TMC MPs on Tuesday met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence, claiming that they dodged policemen by posing as tourists. The TMC delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen. While on their way, the UP Police tried to stop them, the TMC leaders claimed in a statement. They posed as tourists on being stopped by police, claimed the MPs of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, which left eight persons, including four farmers and two BJP workers, dead. CM Channi also took up the issue of the farm laws and Punjab’s drug menace, sources said. Channi, according to sources, also said that Shah gave him assurance of opening Kartarpur Corridor soon. This was Channi’s first meeting with Shah after assuming the post of CM last month following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.
Met Home Minister @AmitShah & told him that the system of arresting our leaders should stop & the barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri) will not be tolerated. Also urged him to repeal the three farm laws and requested to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/LecVMvfV32— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 5, 2021
READ | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Families of Dead Journalist, Farmer and BJP Worker Have Questions, Tragic Tales
The family of Raman Kashyap believes the journalist was hit by a vehicle. Farmer Luvpreet Singh's relatives are unhappy with the government. The family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was allegedly…
Farmers Block Traffic on National Highway in Kurukshetra | A group of farmers blocked the New Delhi-Amritsar national highway in Kurukshetra district of Haryana for several hours, alleging failure on part of the state government to procure paddy. The road blockade, which began at Pipli around 2 pm, caused inconvenience to commuters. Hundreds of farmers squatted on both carriageways of the national highway. They alleged that though the Haryana government had announced starting the purchase of paddy from October 3, a huge quantity of the crop was lying outside mandis to be procured.
UP Govt Denies Permission to Rahul Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur | UP Govt denies permission to Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri area in the wake of Section 144 that has been imposed following the violence on October 3. Earlier Cong General Secy KC Venugopal had sought permission for Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to visit the area
Post Mortem of the Victim Done Again: Bahraich DM | "Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently," Dinesh Chandra, Bahraich DM said.
Priyanka and other Congress leaders were detained on Monday on their way to meet families of the farmers killed in violence during a protest over UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Meanwhile, the last rites of three farmers were performed at their native places on Tuesday, while the family of the fourth one refused to cremate him, demanding a second autopsy.
Case Against Priyanka; Cong Leaders Question Her Detention | The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 others over apprehensions of breach of peace as opposition leaders attacked the BJP and the UP government on her detention in UP's Sitapur. Senior party leader P Chidambaram, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed support to Priyanka, who has alleged that no notice or FIR has been given to her even after her 38-hour detention and was not allowed to meet her legal counsel.
SKM Demands Arrest of Ashish Mishra | The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Eight people died and several others were injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year. Among them, four were farmers.
The Editors Guild of India (EGI), on the other hand, called the death of TV journalist Raman Kashyap in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence “shocking” and said that it raises many questions. They demanded that a separate probe should be conducted by a court-led special investigation team to ascertain the circumstances under which he died. In a statement, the Guild noted that there are “competing versions” coming in the media about the death of Kashyap with one version claiming that he died of bullet wounds.
“EGI is shocked by the death of Raman Kashyap… He was killed along with eight others in the violence that erupted after some vehicles were driven through the protesting farmers allegedly under the instructions of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state, Ajay Kumar Mishra,” the EGI said. Kashyap was reporting on the events of the day when the “horrific incident” of the convoy running through protesting farmers took place, “killing some of them”, the Guild said. “In what is clearly a terror attack meant to spread fear amongst the farmers, the killing of Kashyap raises many questions. There are competing versions about Kashyap’s death including a version that claims he died of bullet wounds,” it added. The EGI said an independent inquiry is, therefore, needed to establish the cause of the TV journalist’s death. “The Editors Guild demands that the death of Kashyap be separately probed by a court-led special investigation team to ascertain the circumstances of his death and also attempt to recover and use the footage of his camera to build the sequence of events leading to his death,” the EGI said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.