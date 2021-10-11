Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra's Hearing for Police Custody Today; SKM Warns of Protests if MoS Not Sacked by Oct 11

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: A remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, will be heard today in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, he was questioned for around 12 hours in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. A medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to custody, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav reportedly said.

An application for police remand of Ashish Mishra was submitted to the judicial magistrate who fixed it for hearing for 11 am on Monday. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday.