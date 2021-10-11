Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra's Hearing for Police Custody Today; SKM Warns of Protests if MoS Not Sacked by Oct 11

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: A remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, will be heard today in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, he was questioned for around 12 hours in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. A medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to custody, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav reportedly said.
An application for police remand of Ashish Mishra was submitted to the judicial magistrate who fixed it for hearing for 11 am on Monday. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday.
"The SKM warns Government of India and Uttar Pradesh government that time is running out on the deadline of October 11 given by it. Ajay Mishra's arrest and dismissal are awaited in addition to arrests of all culprits in Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' massacre," it added. Union minister Ajay Mishra's son, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and placed under Covid quarantine in the district jail in Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said on Sunday.
SKM Warns of Protests if MoS Ajay Mishra Not Sacked by Oct 11 | The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday "warned" the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that its deadline to sack and arrest Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ends on October 11 failing which it will start phase-wise protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Earlier this week, the SKM had issued an ultimatum, asking the government to act against MoS Home Ajay Mishra by October 11 failing which they would start a phase-wise programme to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Ashish Mishra's Hearing for Police Custody Today | Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was produced before a court in Lakhimpur late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur violence. An application for police remand of Ashish Mishra was submitted to the judicial magistrate who fixed it for hearing for 11 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday “warned” the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that its deadline to sack and arrest Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ends on Monday failing which it will start phase-wise protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Earlier this week, the SKM had issued an ultimatum, asking the government to act against MoS Home Ajay Mishra by October 11 failing which they would start a phase-wise programme to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The Congress has sought an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to present to him a memorandum on the facts of the case. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has written to the president seeking his time to meet a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi. Besides Gandhi and Venugopal, other members of the delegation would be A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers’ protest on October 3.
Shops will remain shut across Maharashtra today as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has called a bandh in solidarity with farmers in UP. The ruling parties- Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the bandh. The state government had announced the bandh at a joint press conference of the three parties.
