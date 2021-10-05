Rs 4,084 Crore Bill Pending: MHA Reminds UP Govt of Past Deployment Dues as It Okays CAPF for Lakhimpur

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reminded the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh’s pending bill of more than Rs 4,000 crore for deployment of central forces in the state over the years. The reminder came along with the approval for the latest deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state to handle the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“We request the UP government to pay off Rs 4,084.27 crore dues (till 1.7.2021) in lieu of deployment of central police forces," said the Home Ministry’s letter in Hindi approving the latest deployment to Uttar Pradesh.

The letter was sent in reply to the UP government’s request for central police forces after four farmers were allegedly run over by an SUV belonging to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri. Five others, including a journalist, were killed in the violence that followed.

Various political parties and farmers’ outfits held protests in various parts of Uttar Pradesh demanding the minister’s dismissal and action against his son, Ashish. Mishra has maintained that the protests are politically motivated and that his son wasn’t present at the scene during the incident.

Sources told News18.com that the Home Ministry is eager for the dues to be settled soon since the bill is expected to go up before Assembly elections in the state next year. The ministry had earlier this year increased the amount to be paid by the states for deployment of central forces.

According to the new five-year policy framed by the Home Ministry, states currently have to pay Rs 34 crore for the deployment of the CAPF in ‘high-risk’ or ‘sensitive’ areas. In 2023-24, closer to the next Lok Sabha elections, the regular amount to be paid annually for such deployment will increase to Rs 22 crore, while deployment in ‘high-risk’ or ‘hardship’ zones will cost Rs 42 crore.

