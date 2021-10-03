Reacting to allegations that his son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle that rammed protesting farmers and killed four persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He said “anti-social elements" among protesters hurled stones at his vehicle due to which his car overturned and two farmers were crushed underneath. He added that the entire incident was a “conspiracy" and proved that “anti-social elements cloaked themselves as farmers" to create a ruckus at the protest.

“My son was not even present at the spot… there is video footage of this," Teni told CNN-News18.

Teni, in fact, said it was his driver and three other BJP karyakartas who were killed in the incident. “My driver was driving. He and three BJP karyakartas were killed. The entire incident is a conspiracy."

Teni added that his son will fully cooperate with the police in the investigation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, cancelled all his scheduled programmes and returned to Lucknow to take stock of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He reviewed reports about the incident from the state home department as well as police.

Four persons were allegedly crushed under a car and several others injured after farmers gathered near Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh to protest a statement made by Teni at an event earlier in the day.

The deceased were identified as Harjeet Singh and Satwinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Agyat Lavra. All belong to towns and villages in Bahraich and Kheri districts.

Farmers have alleged that the car belonged to Teni’s convoy and was being driven by his son. There is, however, no confirmation by police at this point.

A ruckus ensued as the minister was on his way to his village after an event in Lakhimpur city. Farmers had gathered displaying black flags to protest a statement he had made in his speech. After the crushing incident, however, angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle reportedly belonging to the minister’s convoy.

