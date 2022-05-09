Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Allahabad HC Rejects Prime Accused Ashish Mishra's Bail Plea

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the Lakhimpur violence case.

Ashish, son of MoS Ajay Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people died on October 3 last year, when violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Ashish had surrendered to the court two weeks ago after the Supreme Court’s deadline given to him passed. The apex court had previously cancelled his bail and given him a week’s time to surrender.

The top court had on April 4 reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra. The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Mishra in the case.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Allahabad High Court to review its decision on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the farmers, had appealed to the apex court to order the High Court to transfer the matter to a different division. However, the chief justice had rejected the request saying it was not appropriate.

“Victims have the right to be heard in every proceeding. We hold that the victims have been denied the chance of an effective hearing in the present case," the bench had stated.

