Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Allahabad HC Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Union Minister's Son

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The Lucknow bench of the court reserved its order on Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Mishra told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers. Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi said at the time of the incident, Mishra was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels.

After hearing the pleas, the bench of Justice Rajeev Singh reserved its order. On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.

