Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Surrenders After SC Cancelled Bail Earlier This Week

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people died, surrendered to the court on Sunday ahead of the one-week deadline that the Supreme Court had given to him early this week, according to sources.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, and given him a week’s time to surrender.

The top court had on April 4 reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra. The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Mishra in the case.

The Supreme Court ordered the Allahabad High Court to review its decision on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the farmers, appealed to the apex court to order the High Court to transfer the matter to a different division. However, the chief justice rejected the request saying it was not appropriate.

“Victims have the right to be heard in every proceeding. We hold that the victims have been denied the chance of an effective hearing in the present case,” the bench stated.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.