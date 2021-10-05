Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Complaint Lodged Against Farmer Leader Tejinder Singh Virk

Two days after the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh during farmers’ protest, in which 8 people died including four farmers the family members of a victim have lodged a complaint with the police against Tejinder Singh Virk, farmer leader.

According to reports, the farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk has political connections with the Samajwadi Party. Amandeep Singh Sindhu, Mahendra Singh and unknown persons have also been named in the complaint along with Virk.

The written complaint has been filed by BJP supporter Shubham Mishra’s father Vijay Mishra at the Tikonia police station of Lakhimpur Kheri. According to the complaint, Shubham Mishra had gone to Banvirpur villager to participate in a wrestling competition.

The complaint further states that Shubham was boarded on UP 31 AS 1000 Mahindra Thar vehicle and one Hari Om Mishra was driving the vehicle. The duo was going to receive the chief guest of the program. Hardly three kilometers from the venue, farmers were protesting and creating chaos near the Tikonia square. According to Shubham’s father the protesters started pelting stone at the vehicle in which his son was travelling.

Vijay Mishra alleged in his complaint that he learnt about the incident from one Luv Kush. “He narrated to me the horrific incident of how my son and Hari Om Mishra were killed by protesters. Luv Kush told me that he saw Amandeep Singh Sindhu, Mahendra Singh and Tejinder Singh Virk and several other people beating my son Shubham and Hariom with swords and sticks,” Mishra wrote in the complaint.

In the complaint Vijay Mishra has also mentioned that his son’s purse, mobile phone and a gold chain were looted.

On October 3 eight people were killed in violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers claim that a car driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish ran over the protesters in Tikonia who were returning after holding demonstrations against the Centre’s controversial three farm laws.

However, the Union Minister denied all charges and said that his son was not present at the spot.

