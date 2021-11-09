Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: FSL Confirms Shots Fired From Weapons Recovered From Minister's Son

In a big development, the Forensic Lab’s report (FSL Report) in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 3 where eight people, including four farmers, a journalist and three BJP workers were killed, has confirmed that during the violence bullets were also fired. This has come to the fore in the ballistic investigation of the licensed rifle, pistol and repeater gun recovered from the accused. However, in the postmortem report of the dead, there was no confirmation of a bullet injury.

The SIT probing the case had sent the weapons of Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, his accomplice Ankit Das and his gunner to forensic lab for investigation. The FSL report confirmed that shots were fired from Ashish Mishra’s rifle, Ankit Das’s pistol and his gunner’s repeater gun. According to the information received, while escaping from the spot, there was firing with licensed weapons.

It is worth noting that on October 3, in the Tikunia area, vehicles crushed four farmers to death who were protesting against the agriculture laws. Four farmers had died in this accident, also a local journalist had died after allegedly coming under the wheels of the Thar jeep. After which three BJP workers were also beaten to death in the violence that broke out. In this case, six people including Mishra, Das and Sumit Jaiswal have been arrested.

The farmer unions and opposition parties have been demanding resignation of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni for a fair and unbiased investigation in the case. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court while hearing the matter had expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of investigation in the matter and had suggested a probe monitored by a former High Court Judge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.