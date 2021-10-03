Lakhimpur Violence: Internet Shut, Forces Deployed; CM Yogi Says 'Unfortunate' | 10 Points

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day, UP DGP Mukul Goel told CNN-News18. The incident has kicked up a political storm in UP, as police arrived at the location to investigate the case and maintain law and order, and a group of leaders, including from the Opposition, are set to visit the District.

Top 10 Points:

1. How the Violence Allegedly Broke Out: Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after an event in Lakhimpur city. After the incident, angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.

2. Death Toll: UP DGP Mukul Goel said total 8 persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles," he said, also appealing for peace to be maintained and assured that action would be taken against culprits.

ALSO READ | 4 Farmers Among 8 Dead in Lakhimpur; UP DGP Appeals for Peace, Vows Strict Action

3.) Farmers Who Died: According to the district magistrate, the four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35) and Subba Singh (65). All belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts.

4.) MoS Responds to Allegations of Son Driving Vehicle: Farmers have alleged that Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle which ran over the farmers. Teni, reacting to allegations, said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He slammed the entire incident and called it a “conspiracy", adding that his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was pelted with stones due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.

5.) CM Calls Meeting on Incident: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting at his residence after the incident, sources told News18.

6.) Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Incident: The CM also expressed grief over the happenings, and said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. The government will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and the involvement of anti-social elements is brought to light. We will take strict action against those involved.”

जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में घटित हुई घटना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। @UPGovt इस घटना के कारणों की तह में जाएगी तथा घटना में शामिल तत्वों को बेनकाब करेगी व दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 3, 2021

7.) ADG Prashant Kumar Reaches Lakhimpur-Kheri: ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar reached Lakhimpur Kheri to investigate the case.

8.) Internet Services Shut: Internet services were shut in Lakhimpur as tension prevails in the aftermath of the incident. Borders around Lucknow were also sealed on all the roads leading to Lakhimpur.

9.) Incident Kicks off Political Storm: The incident has kicked off a political storm, with opposition leaders alleging violence on farmers. Sources told CNN-News18 that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Lakhimpur on Monday, along with a delegation of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. After the incident, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha called a press conference and condemned the incident. However, sources in the administration told CNN-News18 that political leaders may not be allowed to enter the Lakhimpur Kheri district in order to maintain law and order situation.

10.) Extra Forces Deployed: Sources told CNN-News18 that extra forces in the area have been deployed, including paramilitary personnel, and alerts have been raised in all districts to avoid any untoward incident.

