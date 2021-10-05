Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Protesters Block Ambala Toll Plaza, Cong's Stir in Sitapur, SC Questions Farmer Leaders

Besides the usual shouting of anti-government slogans, burning of government effigies, staging of sit-ins and blocking road traffics, the demonstrations were also marked by protesters clashing with police at some places, including Pilibhit, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur. Workers of various political parties which participated in these protests included those of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Some of the political parties also protested against their leaders being stopped from proceeding to Lakhimpur Kheri.

In a statement, the Samajwadi Party, in protests against the detention of its president Akhilesh Yadav to stop him from visiting the violence-hit district, its workers held demonstrations all over the state. SP chief Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the protests and dharnas were staged at all district headquarters and memorandums, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind were given to officials there, demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The memorandum also demanded the registration of a criminal case against Mishra and his son and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of each of the killed farmers besides a government job to one of their kins, he added. According to reports, farmers’ outfits and political parties held demonstrations before the offices of district magistrates in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur in the Bundelkhand region.

In Banda, farmers led by the central president of Bundelkhand Kisan Union, Vimal Kumar Sharma, marched to the collectorate shouting slogans against the government and handed over a memorandum to officials there, demanding compensation to families of farmers, killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. In Banda, the Congress and SP workers too held demonstrations. In Chitrakoot, SP workers blocked the Prayagraj road and clashed with police.

Similar protests by SP workers were also held in Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur. A report from Shahjahanpur said the traffic was blocked in the district with farmers camping at four different places.

Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police S Anand said a large number of policemen have been deployed at important crossings and Sikh-dominated Puvayan tehsil. The SP workers also blocked Kutchery road while BKU workers blocked the road but later the road was cleared on the intervention by District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and Superintendent of Police S Anand. Protests were also held in Pilibhit with farmers hitting streets in the entire district and clashing with police at some places.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.