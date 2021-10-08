Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra to be Quizzed at 10 am, UP Govt will File Status Report in SC Today; Akhilesh Yadav Meets Aggrieved Kin

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who met the families of the deceased farmers, said that the eye-witnesses of the October 3 violence say that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish is involved in the case. Farmer groups have alleged that bullets were fired by the fleeing BJP workers at Tekunia on October 3 to help Ashish, alias Monu Bhaiyya, escape. The Uttar Pradesh police has served a notice to Ashish and summoned him for questioning at 10 am today in Crime Branch Office, Reserve Police Lines, Kheri.
Akhilesh Yadav further demanded removal of Ajay Mishra as the police department came under his ministry, which in-turn would raise doubts on the probe. “If a police officer visits MoS Home Ajay Mishra for probe, he’ll first have to salute him. Do you expect an officer who salutes to probe MoS? People who’ve seen (the incident) are saying that Ashish Mishra was involved in this incident.” He alleged that internet services were shut so that “people don’t get to share or forward the recorded videos and know the truth.” Yadav is scheduled to visit Bahraich today to meet aggrieved family of two farmers.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, will hold a meeting today (October 8) to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The group said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. The UP police on Thursday made the first arrests in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence taking into custody two people, hours after the Supreme Court set the same day for the state government to explain who are the accused in the FIR and whether or not they have been arrested.
The Lakhimpur Kheri violence unpeels what is right and wrong with our journalism. The facts remain blurred behind conflicting video images. The narrative can, therefore, be easily fixed.
SC's Stand on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Shameful for UP Govt: AAP Leader | AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh termed the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as "shameful" for the BJP government in the state. "Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested. Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government," he told reporters here.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to a notice, Ashish Mehra has been asked to come to the police lines at 10 am Friday.
As the top court described as unfortunate the incidents on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, which is facing heat over the violence ahead of the Assembly elections, announced it has constituted a one-member judicial commission.
Retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava has been asked to complete the probe into the violence that erupted on Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district within two months from the date of the notification which was issued on Wednesday. The announcement of the commission came hours before the apex court was to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter. A statement by the police said Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil were arrested after questioning.
An FIR under section 302 IPC (murder) was earlier registered against Ashish Mishra and others at the Tikonia police station. A notice was also pasted at minister Ajay Mishra’s house in Lakhimpur city under section 160 of the CrPC on Thursday asking his son to present himself at 10 am on Friday at the Crime Branch office in police lines in Lakhimpur city to present any oral, written or digital evidence.
According to police, the investigations so far had named an accused and mentioned six unnamed accused. Three of them had died at the spot. Out of the remaining four, two were arrested on Thursday, a police statement said.
Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre’s three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence. Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but his father Ajay Mishra has denied the allegations.
At the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also sought from the UP government details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial commission. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which has triggered a major political storm with the opposition parties accusing the UP government of shielding the culprits, was heard as a suo motu (on its own) case.
