Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Arrested, Was Non-Cooperative & Evasive in Replies, Says DIG

When his son was being questioned, Ajay Mishra was huddled with lawyers at the local party office where a large number of BJP workers gathered and shouted slogans in support of him. The minister came out of the office and told the party workers that Ashish was “innocent” and had no role in the October 3 incident. A protest was also held demanding justice for Shubham Mishra, one of the BJP workers killed in the incident.

The Supreme Court had on Friday questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring the probe to another agency. Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.

