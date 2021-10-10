Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Arrested, Was Non-Cooperative & Evasive in Replies, Says DIG

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra ‘Monu’, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, was arrested yesterday night after over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which left eight people, including four farmers, dead. Ashish Mishra appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30am where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings. After quizzing him for more than 11 hours, the nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Upendra Agarwal, arrested Mishra. The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.
Talking about the arrest, DIG Agarwal said Ashish Mishra was held “on the ground of non-cooperation & evasive replies”. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3. Two BJP workers and their driver were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the incident, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
However, Ashish Mishra and his father had denied the allegation, saying they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.
DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur said that Ashish Mishra had been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. Mishra will be produced before the court, he added.
When his son was being questioned, Ajay Mishra was huddled with lawyers at the local party office where a large number of BJP workers gathered and shouted slogans in support of him. The minister came out of the office and told the party workers that Ashish was “innocent” and had no role in the October 3 incident. A protest was also held demanding justice for Shubham Mishra, one of the BJP workers killed in the incident.
The Supreme Court had on Friday questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring the probe to another agency. Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.
