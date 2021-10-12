Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Amid Heavy Police Force, Priyanka Leaves from Lucknow Airport for 'Antim Ardas' of Deceased

“People from Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand are arriving in their own vehicles. They are putting up a pandal on an agriculture field. The atmosphere is peaceful here. At present, there is not much crowd,” he said. “Farmers and leaders of various farm unions from other states and districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the ‘ardas’ and ‘bhog’ programme in Tikonia,” Sandhu said, adding that “no other programme has been communicated so far”. Sukhdev Singh, the uncle of Gurvinder Singh, a farmer of Bahraich’s Moharnia village killed in the violence, told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.