Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Amid Heavy Police Force, Priyanka Leaves from Lucknow Airport for 'Antim Ardas' of Deceased

Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: Pandals have been set up crop growers across Tikunia for ‘antim ardas’ (the last prayers) of the farmers killed in violence there on October 3, which will be held today. While people from other states have started arriving at Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to leave from Lucknow around 8 am and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary too will join soon. The collective ‘antim ardas’ is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected. Meanwhile, Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra will be taken into remand today by the SIT and will be quizzed.
No politician will be allowed to share the stage with farm leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers, a BKU office-bearer said. Preparations for the ‘antim ardas’ (final prayers) have been made at a field, away from the spot where the violence took place in Tikonia village. BKU-Tikait district vice-president Balkar Singh said, “No political leader will be allowed to share the stage where only Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be present.” The SKM is an umbrella organisation of farmer unions spearheading the protest against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, which were enacted last year.
Police personnel in large numbers are being deployed in the area to ensure smooth movement of the public and maintain law and order. Baba Kala Singh of the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara at Tikonia village said an “akhand path” had started on Sunday. “It is currently going on and likely to conclude on Tuesday around 9 am,” he said.
No politician to be on stage during final prayers for 4 farmers killed | No politician will be allowed to share the stage with farmer leaders at the Tuesday 'antim ardas' prayers for the four farmers who were killed in the violence here on October 3, news agency PTI reported."The 'antim ardas' for all the deceased farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia," BKU-Tikait's district president Amandeep Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency.
'Rename Bahraich village after Lakhimpur violence victim' | According to PTI, the Sikh community of Bahraich and relatives of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence have demanded that the victim's village be named after him.Bahraich's Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha president Mandeep Singh Walia said the demand to rename Moharnia village as "Gurvinder Nagar" has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the state minorities commission.
Lakhimpur Violence Recap | Eight people, including four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist, were killed in the violence that had erupted in the Lakhimpur district during a farmers' protest last week. Farmers have alleged that Ashish Misra was sitting inside the car mowed nowed that the four farmers.
Centre Neither Care About Farmers or BJP Workers, Says Rahul Gandhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said that by not dismissing Mos Ajay Mishra, BJP is obstructing the process of justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. "The central government neither cares about the farmers nor the BJP workers who were killed," he said in a tweet.
Ashish Mishra Arrested Following 12 Hrs of Questioning | Ashish was arrested on Saturday night after around 12 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday.While farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra’s arrest, the minister and his son had denied the allegations. Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the violence. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died.
“People from Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand are arriving in their own vehicles. They are putting up a pandal on an agriculture field. The atmosphere is peaceful here. At present, there is not much crowd,” he said. “Farmers and leaders of various farm unions from other states and districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the ‘ardas’ and ‘bhog’ programme in Tikonia,” Sandhu said, adding that “no other programme has been communicated so far”. Sukhdev Singh, the uncle of Gurvinder Singh, a farmer of Bahraich’s Moharnia village killed in the violence, told.
