Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case LIVE Updates: Security Up as Ashish Mishra's Reaches Crime Branch; Internet Shut in District

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, arrived at Lakhimpur crime branch after the Uttar Pradesh police served him second notice to appear before it by 11 am in connection with the October 3 violence that killed eight people. Security has been beefed up at the police lines to avoid any untoward incident, while internet has been suspended in the area. Ashish Mishra aka Monu bhaiyya was issued fresh notice on Friday, a day after he missed his first deadline. Facing reporters at Lucknow airport, the junior home minister said his son Ashish Mishra could not appear before police as he was not well but will record his statement on Saturday.
His remarks came after a police team headed by Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal waited hours at the Lakhimpur police lines for Ashish Mishra, who had been asked to appear there at 10 am. Around 2 pm, the media waiting outside learnt that a second notice with the Saturday deadline had now been pasted at the family’s home in the town. Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on Sunday. Two BJP workers and their driver were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A local journalist also died in the incident, which has put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the Congress demanded the immediate dismissal of the minister of state and the arrest of his son. Reacting to the developments, Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “I think some people don’t believe in the judicial process. Those who’re doing political tourism (in UP over Lakhimpur incident) is unfortunate. Several crime incidents took place in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh but Priyanka and Rahul never visited there.”
WATCH | Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur. He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence.
WATCH | Internet services have been shut again in Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, security has been tightened as Ashish Mishra, is summoned by Uttar Pradesh Police today.
Security tightened in Police lines Lakhimpur Kheri as Ashish Mishra (Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni) summoned by UP Police today.
SC Expresses Dissatisfaction With UP Govt Actions in Lakhimpur Case | Dissatisfied with the steps taken by Uttar Pradesh government in the brutal murder of eight persons including four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, the Supreme Court Friday questioned non-arrest of accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring probe to another agency, saying proof of the pudding is in the eating. Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.
No Arrest Will Be Made Without Evidence, Says UP CM | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said no arrest will be made without evidence in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and termed opposition leaders heading to meet the bereaved families as no goodwill messengers. Everyone is equal before the law and according to the Supreme Court, no one can be arrested without evidence, and investigation is underway. FIR has been lodged against a written complaint and no one will be spared, the chief minister said at a conclave organised by a private news channel. Adityanath also stressed that there will be no injustice with anyone and no action will be taken under any pressure.
The Congress on Friday demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, arrest of his son Ashish and setting up of a commission of two sitting judges so that farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence get justice within 30 days. It also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow 'raj dharma' by ensuring that all those accused in the killing of farmers during the violence on Sunday are arrested.
Ashish Mishra Expected to Appear Before UP Police Today | Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, is expected to appear before the UP police at 11am today for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur violence where eight people were killed. Ashish Mishra was previously summoned as a witness, not an accused, by the police on Friday but he failed to appear before them. The Union Minister later said his son was unable to report to the police due to ‘health reasons’.
Nobody Above Law: Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence | BJP president JP Nadda asserted that a "professional and scientific" investigation will be conducted into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and those involved in the incident will be brought to book as "nobody is above law". "It was a sad incident. Law will take its course. Nobody is above law. An SIT has been set up. Best professional and scientific investigation will take place and those involved (in the incident) will be brought to book. No stone will be left unturned," he said while replying to questions about the possible impact of the violence on the upcoming UP Assembly polls.
Govt Investigating Matter Without Bias: Ajay Mishra Teni | "We've all the evidence. My son is currently at his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Our government is investigating the matter without any bias, we'll take action against accused. Opposition is doing negative politics because they can't deal with PM's popularity," MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni said.
In a statement, the SKM said if its demands are not met by October 11, then it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18. The SKM said that it rejects both the SIT and the Inquiry of Commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It demanded an impartial probe into the matter that will be monitored directly by the Supreme Court.
Eight people were killed in the incident. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the four farmers.
SKM Threatens 'Rail Roko' on Oct 18 | Rejecting the SIT and the inquiry commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the SKM on Friday said that it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18 if its demands are not fulfilled. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
NCM Seeks Reports in Lakhimpur Kheri Incident | The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including Sikhs, died and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish a detailed report in the matter. The NCM has also taken suo motu cognizance of the killings of civilians, including Sikhs, in Srinagar, and asked for a report from the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary.
In Delhi, the Congress also sought the setting up of a commission of two sitting judges to deliver justice within 30 days. Besides issuing the first summons to the minister’s son, the UP Police arrested two men after the matter reached the Supreme Court on Thursday.
On Friday, the apex court said it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government and questioned how an accused named in a murder FIR had not been arrested. Ashish Mishra’s failure to turn up at the police lines triggered speculation that he may have fled to adjoining Nepal.
But at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport Ajay Mishra told reporters that his son would appear Saturday before police to present his case. “We have faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well.” “This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against the guilty,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a similar line at a conclave hosted by a television channel.
“The Lakhimpur incident is very unfortunate. The government is going deep into its details, he said, adding that nobody needs to take the law into their own hands. When told about allegations that attempts are being made to save the minister’s son, the CM said people who have evidence related to the violence can upload it through a number already given.
All will be crystal clear. There will be no injustice with anyone. No one will be allowed to take law in his hands but no action will be taken under any pressure,” he said. He attacked opposition leaders who have been heading to Lakhimpur Kheri, saying, They are no goodwill messengers.” Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal separately met the bereaved families on Friday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those who visited them earlier.
Akhilesh Yadav claimed the summons to Ashish Mishra were an excuse to cover up the matter. He too demanded Ajay Mishra’s resignation, questioning how stern action can be taken in the matter when officials are saluting him or presenting him with banquets.
Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil, two of the seven people police said they had referred to in the FIR were arrested on Thursday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged that two other men, Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das, were also involved in the violence, but have not been arrested.
The farmers’ organisation alleged that Jaiswal was in the Thar that knocked dead the farmers and was seen escaping later. Jaiswal has lodged an FIR against the farmers in the incident. A video clip where a police official is seen questioning a man, identified as Ankit Das, has also surfaced.
In the video, he tells police that he was travelling in another vehicle in the BJP convoy. The Morcha has also demanded his arrest.
