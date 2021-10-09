Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case LIVE Updates: Security Up as Ashish Mishra's Reaches Crime Branch; Internet Shut in District

In Delhi, the Congress also sought the setting up of a commission of two sitting judges to deliver justice within 30 days. Besides issuing the first summons to the minister’s son, the UP Police arrested two men after the matter reached the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Friday, the apex court said it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government and questioned how an accused named in a murder FIR had not been arrested. Ashish Mishra’s failure to turn up at the police lines triggered speculation that he may have fled to adjoining Nepal.

But at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport Ajay Mishra told reporters that his son would appear Saturday before police to present his case. “We have faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well.” “This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against the guilty,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a similar line at a conclave hosted by a television channel.

“The Lakhimpur incident is very unfortunate. The government is going deep into its details, he said, adding that nobody needs to take the law into their own hands. When told about allegations that attempts are being made to save the minister’s son, the CM said people who have evidence related to the violence can upload it through a number already given.

All will be crystal clear. There will be no injustice with anyone. No one will be allowed to take law in his hands but no action will be taken under any pressure,” he said. He attacked opposition leaders who have been heading to Lakhimpur Kheri, saying, They are no goodwill messengers.” Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal separately met the bereaved families on Friday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those who visited them earlier.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed the summons to Ashish Mishra were an excuse to cover up the matter. He too demanded Ajay Mishra’s resignation, questioning how stern action can be taken in the matter when officials are saluting him or presenting him with banquets.

Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil, two of the seven people police said they had referred to in the FIR were arrested on Thursday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged that two other men, Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das, were also involved in the violence, but have not been arrested.

The farmers’ organisation alleged that Jaiswal was in the Thar that knocked dead the farmers and was seen escaping later. Jaiswal has lodged an FIR against the farmers in the incident. A video clip where a police official is seen questioning a man, identified as Ankit Das, has also surfaced.

In the video, he tells police that he was travelling in another vehicle in the BJP convoy. The Morcha has also demanded his arrest.

