Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Matter Today; Cong Leaders Stopped at J'khand Border; Gandhis Meet Deceased's Kin

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Sonbhadra police has stopped health minister, agriculture minister, Congress party’s state president and half a dozen MLAs at the Jharkhand border from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. The leaders created ruckus at the border, causing traffic jam of more than two kilometres on both sides of Sonbhadra and Jharkhand, officials said, adding that the traffic jam began around 2 am. Police force has been deployed in large numbers as protest continues on NH E 75 on the border.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, who was at deceased Nakshatra Singh’s residence in Dhaurehra’s Naya Purwa village this morning, said, “These families don’t want compensation, they want justice. It can’t be possible unless he (Ajay Mishra Teni) resigns as MoS Home. Impartial probe not possible under him. If they can arrest us without FIR, why can’t they arrest him (Ashish Mishra). Ajay Mishra, on the other hand, is said to attend an event by the Bureau of Police and Research and Development (BPR&D) where he is the chief guest. While BPR&D cancelled the invitation to media persons for the two-day 7th national conference of heads of prisons of all States and Union Territories, there was no word on cancellation of event from Mishra.
A bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to hear the Lakhimpur violence case today, a day after it took suo motu cognisance of the incident and said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. Eight people were killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers’ protest on Sunday. “Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter suo motu. This is the need of the hour. This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned,” Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.
READ | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Meet Family Members of Victims of Lakhimpur Violence
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Other Party Leaders Arrested on Way to Lakhimpur Kheri | The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that its MP Sanjay Singh and some other party leaders were arrested while trying to go to Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to meet the families of the victims killed during a farmers’ protest recently. However, there was no statement on the issue by the authorities. The AAP in a tweet claimed that Singh was arrested along with other leaders. “Sanjay Singh was in custody in Biswan for 43 hours," the party claimed and added that its workers took out a demonstration in Sitapur’s Biswan demanding justice for the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. READ MORE
READ | Scarred Bodies and Minds, Charred Vehicles: All That Remains of the Lakhimpur Violence
An injured Parabjeet Singh says his friend Luvpreet Singh was crushed by a vehicle, while the deceased's family is distraught. The situation is similar in the homes of two other victims, Raman Kashyap…
After SC Takes Cognisance of Lakhimpur Incident, Sibal Says Courts can Restore Faith of Voiceless | Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. Eight people were killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest on Sunday. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. "Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter suo motu. This is the need of the hour. This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned," Sibal tweeted.
Rahul, Priyanka, other Cong Leaders Meet Families of Those Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence | A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and met the family members of three people killed in violence that erupted during a farmers' protest here on Sunday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, asserted that the farmers killed in the violence "deserve justice". The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources said.
Rahul, Priyanka Meet Families of Farmers Killed in Lakhimpur | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district. Talking to newspersons later in the night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said all the three families she met want justice. All the three families have said one thing that they are not concerned about compensation but want justice, she said when asked about the financial assistance announced for the victims' families.
Jharkhand Congress leaders were stopped near Wyndhamganj by UP Police on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri.
Jharkhand Congress leaders were stopped near Wyndhamganj by UP Police on their way to violence hit area of Lakhimpur Kheri, late last night. pic.twitter.com/4wPRsQDkkg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021
READ | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Meet Family Members of Victims of Lakhimpur Violence
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance.
Lakhimpur Reaches Doors of SC, CJI to Hear Case; UP Min Blames SP-Cong ‘Conspiracy’ | The Supreme Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana will hear the matter on October 7. Meanwhile, in a big allegation, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday alleged that the Lakhimpur violence, which has left eight persons dead, is a “joint conspiracy” of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, who “wanted to incite a riot in Uttar Pradesh”.
A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and met the family members of three people killed in violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest here on Sunday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, asserted that the farmers killed in the violence “deserve justice”.
The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources said. They sat on the floor of the house along with the father and sisters of the deceased and were seen listening to them intently.
“Shared the grief of martyr Lovepreet’s family, but till justice is done, this satyagraha will continue,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress leaders also visited the house of local journalist Raman Kashyap in the Nighasan area of the district and met his family members. Kashyap was among the eight people, including four farmers, killed in Sunday’s violence.
“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of journalist late Raman Kashyap in Lakhimpur and expressed their condolences. #NyayHokarRahega,” the Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a tweet and posted pictures of the meeting.
The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits.
Of the eight people killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.