Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Matter Today; Cong Leaders Stopped at J'khand Border; Gandhis Meet Deceased's Kin

A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and met the family members of three people killed in violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest here on Sunday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, asserted that the farmers killed in the violence “deserve justice”.

The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources said. They sat on the floor of the house along with the father and sisters of the deceased and were seen listening to them intently.

“Shared the grief of martyr Lovepreet’s family, but till justice is done, this satyagraha will continue,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress leaders also visited the house of local journalist Raman Kashyap in the Nighasan area of the district and met his family members. Kashyap was among the eight people, including four farmers, killed in Sunday’s violence.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of journalist late Raman Kashyap in Lakhimpur and expressed their condolences. #NyayHokarRahega,” the Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a tweet and posted pictures of the meeting.

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits.

Of the eight people killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

