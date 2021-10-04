Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Murder Case Against Union Minister's Son, 13 Others; Priyanka Gandhi Detained

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and PAC was deployed outside the residence of Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav as Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a fortress a day after eight people were killed during a farmers’ protest yesterday over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day. Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city. After the incident, angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy. UP DGP Mukul Goel said total 8 persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said, also appealing for peace to be maintained and assured that action would be taken against culprits.
According to the district magistrate, the four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35) and Subba Singh (65). All belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts. Farmers have alleged that Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle which ran over the farmers. Teni, reacting to allegations, said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He slammed the entire incident and called it a “conspiracy”, adding that his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was pelted with stones due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the happenings, and said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. The government will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and the involvement of anti-social elements is brought to light. We will take strict action against those involved.” Internet services were shut in Lakhimpur as tension prevails in the aftermath of the incident. Borders around Lucknow were also sealed on all the roads leading to Lakhimpur.
Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Son Charged for Murder | An FIR has been registered in Lakhimpur violence, where eight people were killed. Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son has been charged for murder. Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, DM of Lakhminpur Kheri said four farmers and four others had died in the incident.
My Driver, 3 BJP Workers Were Killed: MoS Home Ajay Mishra | Reacting to allegations that his son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle that rammed protesting farmers and killed eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He slammed the entire incident and called it a “conspiracy", adding that his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was pelted with stones due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.
BKU to Protest Across Country Today | The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Sunday convened an urgent panchayat here to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on Monday. "The decision was taken during the panchayat held at Sisauli village and presided over by BKU's national president Naresh Tikait," the union's media incharge Dharmendra Malik told.
BKU's Rakesh Tikait Reaches Violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri | Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with several supporters reached here early Monday in wake of the violence during an anti-farm laws protest that claimed eight lives. We will first meet the farmers and villagers and discuss the situation with them. The future course of action will be done on the basis of the discussion with the villagers and farmers. Their decision will prevail, Tikait told reporters at Banbirpur village.
Priyanka Gandhi, Cong Leaders Reach Lakhimpur Kheri Border | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reached Lakhimpur border early Monday, but alleged they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and claimed eight lives a day earlier. Priyanka Gandhi, who is accompanied by party leader Deepender Singh Hooda among others, had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Saitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur.
How the Violence Allegedly Broke Out | Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city. After the incident, angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.
Internet Shut, Forces Deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri | Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day, UP DGP Mukul Goel told CNN-News18. The incident has kicked up a political storm in UP, as police arrived at the location to investigate the case and maintain law and order, and a group of leaders, including from the Opposition, are set to visit the District.
The incident has kicked off a political storm, with opposition leaders alleging violence on farmers. A delegation of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will visit the district today.
