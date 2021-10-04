LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Murder Case Against Union Minister's Son, 13 Others; Priyanka Gandhi Detained Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE Updates: Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni. News18.com | October 04, 2021, 08:10 IST