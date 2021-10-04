CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Stirs Pan-India Protests as Farmers Take to Streets | See Pics
1-MIN READ

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Stirs Pan-India Protests as Farmers Take to Streets | See Pics

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers protest in Punjab's Patiala in solidarity with those killed in UP. (News18)

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers protest in Punjab's Patiala in solidarity with those killed in UP. (News18)

Tensions escalated Sunday when the state's deputy chief minister was due to visit the district alongside Teni

At least eight people were killed when violence broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws. A farmers’ union spokesperson said Sunday the deaths happened after a convoy of vehicles associated with junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra Teni “ran over several protesters." The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the state’s capital Lucknow. Protests in Lakhimpur Kheri began on September 25 after Teni reportedly said “farmers should reform themselves or they will be reformed," according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

Large protest held in Tamilnadu, at Tiruvallur in front of district collectors’ office in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Adilabad, Telangana in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Hyderabad in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
RELATED NEWS
Large protest  held in Kurukshetra in Haryana in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Singhu Border in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Traffic being stopped by protesters in Mysore Bank Circle of Bangalore
Large protest held in Patiala in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Ferozepur in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Sangrur in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Large protest held in Ramgarh, Jharkhand in solidarity with the violence in Lakhimpur
Effigy burning in Darbhanga against farmers murder

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 04, 2021, 14:59 IST