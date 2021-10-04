Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Stirs Pan-India Protests as Farmers Take to Streets | See Pics

At least eight people were killed when violence broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws. A farmers’ union spokesperson said Sunday the deaths happened after a convoy of vehicles associated with junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra Teni “ran over several protesters." The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the state’s capital Lucknow. Protests in Lakhimpur Kheri began on September 25 after Teni reportedly said “farmers should reform themselves or they will be reformed," according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

