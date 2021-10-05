Lakhimpur Kheri: Viral Video Shows Farmers Being Run Over by SUV, Oppn Questions Union Minister's Claims

A viral video of a black SUV apparently mowing down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has added fuel to fire over the death of eight people in the UP district on Sunday.

The video was tweeted by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is in police custody after she was detained in Sitapur while on her way to Lakhimpur. In a message along with the video, Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the driver of the vehicle had not been arrested yet.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

The 29-second clip, which also shows another vehicle following the SUV, has raised questions on the version of the incident by Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni who had claimed that the vehicle was attacked by farmers which led to the accident.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted the same video, raising questions about the minister’s claims. “It can be clearly seen in the video that farmers were mowed down but the Union minister’s son was saying that he was busy in a wrestling competition in the village.”

In another tweet, Singh wrote: “Just see the speed of the vehicles of the killer of farmers, Adityanath Ji, when will these killers be arrested?”

Teni had claimed that his son Ashish Mishra, who is now booked for murder, was not present in the vehicle when the incident took place. He had said the protesters started pelting stones and attacked the vehicle after which the driver lost control and the vehicle ran over farmers.

Eight people died and several others were injured in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s agri laws began last year.

