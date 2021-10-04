Lakhimpur: Six Cops Hurt in Clash Between Samajwadi Party Workers and Police at Meerut Protest

Six police personnel were injured in clashes between protesting Samajwadi Party workers and police force at Commissioner Chowk in Meerut on Monday. The SP workers were protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight dead and several injured on Sunday. In the Meerut protest, three injured policemen had to be administered medical treatment, police said.

According to police, the protest in Meerut turned violent and SP workers splashed petrol on cops, including the senior superintendent of police. Police said they were preparing to initiate action against the attackers and the process to identify the culprits through CCTV footage was on.

Police further said this was a conspiracy by the Samajwadi Party to incite violence in the name of standing with farmers and their demands against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The assistant superintendent of police in Meerut had to step in and warn SP workers from using violent means. He said while protests were a democratic right, they must not throw petrol on police personnel and refrain from violence.

Opposition parties staged nationwide protests condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Congress said it will hold protests outside the offices of all district magistrates across India on Tuesday to protest the incident. On Monday, too, Congress leaders protested outside UP Bhawan in Delhi and staged agitations in other cities and towns.

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and some Congress MLAs were also taken into custody for protesting at the UP-Haryana border after he was disallowed from entering Lakhimpur limits. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also on a hunger strike after being detained at a guest house in Sitapur. Videos of her lashing out at police personnel for misbehaving with her and her colleagues are also doing the rounds.

Even Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and some MLAs and Congress Youth leaders were detained in Chandigarh for protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

