Punjab CM Channi Calls on Amit Shah; Lakhimpur Violence, Farm Laws Topped Agenda

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, which left eight persons, including four farmers and two BJP workers, dead. CM Channi also took up the issue of the farm laws and Punjab’s drug menace, sources said.

Channi, according to sources, also said that Shah gave him assurance of opening Kartarpur Corridor soon. This was Channi’s first meeting with Shah after assuming the post of CM last month following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

Channi had on Monday met Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit to submit a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kehri violence. He also sought an urgent repeal of the farm laws. Channi had last week met PM Modi in Delhi with the same request.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has warned that the party’s state unit will march towards UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri if their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not released by Wednesday and Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son not held for the murder of farmers.

“If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!, tweeted Sidhu on Tuesday. On Monday, Sidhu along with several party MLAs had held a protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhavan here against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers killed in the violence. While the party has questioned her detention, officials said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against her and 10 others due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence, with farmer leaders claiming that MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars, which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM’s visit.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.