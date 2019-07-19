India Can't Be Refugee Capital of World: On Assam NRC, Centre Tells SC Lakhs Wrongly Included in List
The Centre had on Tuesday also sought to suitably modify the timeline fixed for publication of final NRC from July 31, 2019, to a future date, stating the given is lesser to complete the process authentically.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told that Supreme Court that lakhs of people had been wrongly included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. It further said that India can't be refugee capital of world.
Appearing for the central government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that the problem largely exists in districts bordering Bangladesh. "Illegal migrants must be uprooted but this should be done after utmost care," the Centre told court.
The Centre had on Tuesday also sought to suitably modify the timeline fixed for publication of final NRC from July 31, 2019, to a future date, stating the given is lesser to complete the process authentically.
In the affidavit, the Centre had sought a direction for 20% re-verification of the final draft NRC in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% in rest of Assam.
