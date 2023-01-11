Lakshadweep MP Gets 10-year Jail Term in Attempt-to-Murder Case, Faces Disqualification from Parliament

A court on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal to 10 years in jail in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

Lawyers associated with the case said the District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts in the case registered against them in 2009.

The lawmaker and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former union minister PM Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, according to the lawyers.

According to the details accessed by News18, a case was registered on 17/04/2009, under sections 143, 147, 342, 324, 307, 448, 427, and 506 read with section 149 of IPC at Androth Police Station on the basis of a written complaint of Salih, alleging that he was attacked with dangerous weapons (sword, stick, chopper, iron rod, rafters, sticks, etc) by Mohammed Faizal, Noorul Ameen, Mohammed Hussain, Basheer Thangal and other accused persons.

They first trespassed into the house by breaking the door and attacked him, threatening him to leave the house and substantial damage was caused to the house, said the authorities. The victim had to be evacuated by chopper to Ernakulam Hospital.

After conducting the probe, the investigating officer had filed the charge sheet before the court. A trial was conducted for five years and a total of 16 witnesses were examined.

Finally on Wednesday, District and Sessions Judge, Kavaratti, in Lakshadweep, pronounced the judgment, and the four accused, Mohammed Faizal, Noorul Ameen, Mohammed Hussain, and Basheer Thangal, were found guilty and punished with imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

On the directions of the court, all four accused have been taken to Kannur Central Jail by Lakshadweep Police.

Reports indicate Faizal is likely to move the Kerala High Court, which has jurisdiction over Lakshadweep, against the conviction and get it stayed to prevent his disqualification as a lawmaker.

Faizal has been serving as the MP of Lakshadweep since 2014.

