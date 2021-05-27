Lakshadweep Residents Say New Order on Airlifting Patients to Adversely Affect them in Emergencies

Amid rising protests over draft bill in Lakshadweep, a new government order on airlifting patients faces opposition as islanders say it will affect them adversely in emergencies. The order, dated May 24, says that a four-member medical committee has been constituted for recommending a special sortie evacuation from Lakshadweep islands to Kochi/Agatti/Kavaratti.

According to the order, the committee will scrutinise all the relevant documents submitted online by the medical officer-in-charge in the respective Islands along with the specialist concerned at IGH and recommend the evacuations case by case.

Lakshadweep has a very limited health infrastructure. Barring four islands, the others have only a primary health centre or a community health centre.

The practice that was going on is that the health officer in each island recommends the emergency evacuation and they are airlifted from the respected islands either to the mainland or Kavaratti/ Agatti.

Islanders say that the internet bandwidth is so slow that it will be impossible to upload the documents online and this delay will be dreadful for emergency patients.

An islander said, “Imagine someone had a fall from a tree and suffered a head injury. In such a situation they will require emergency airlifting. If they go to upload documents and the medical board has to decide on airlifting, they will be losing out on precious time. It could cost them their lives.”

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said that this campaign going on right now is a misinformation campaign outside of Lakshadweep and it does not represent what is happening in Lakshadweep. He added that things are peaceful on the island.

“The doctors have the details of the patient. Follow up is not done by the patient but by a doctor. Once such a request comes, the system will take care of it immediately. It is not that the patients are facing problems. There are 10 inhabited islands. If one patient is having an emergency requiring evacuation, the health director would take a decision immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Legislative Assembly will be passing a resolution on the issues in Lakshadweep on May 31.

