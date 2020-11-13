Lakshmi Puja 2020: Date, Time and Significance

One of the most anticipated festivals in India, Diwali is almost here. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali also signifies an important occasion for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 14.

Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer their prayers for wealth and prosperity on this day. After the puja, people light diyas and exchange sweets and gifts among families, friends, and relatives.

Lakshmi Puja 2020: Date and Tithi

This year Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The Amavasya tithi begins at 02:17 pm on November 14, 2020, and ends at 10:36 am on November 15, 2020. The timing for Lakshmi Pujan this year, according to drikpanchang, should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts nearly for 2 hours and 24 minutes. The auspicious time for Lakshmi puja is from 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm.

Pradosh Kaal: 05:28 pm to 08:07 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm

Lakshmi Puja 2020: Significance

Diwali's main association is thought to be with the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile, which is mentioned in the epic Ramayana. Some also celebrate it as the day of the return of Pandavas after 12 years of exile and a year of agyatvas.

In South India, Diwali marks the victory of good over evil as Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, defeated the demon Narakasur. Lakshmi Puja is also done in some parts of the country because it is believed that Diwali marks the celebration of Goddess Lakshmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Some legends also say that Goddess Laxmi was born on the full moon day of Kartik, and that is why we celebrate the day.

Lakshmi Puja 2020: Puja Vidhi

Lakshmi puja is performed in the evening during the Pradosh Kaal. A holy bath is given to the idol of Lakshmi and the images of Ganesh, Maa Sarawsati and Lord Kuber are installed on a pedestal and worshipped together. Some people also worship Lord Krishna and goddess Kali on this day, especially in South India. The most important aspect of Diwali is lighting lamps and placing them around the house.