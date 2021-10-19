Lakshmi Puja 2021: Prices of Fruits, Vegetable Go Up in West Bengal Due to Rain  

The festive fervor in West Bengal has not ended even though people have just bid adieu to Durga Maa. Now the residents of the state are preparing for Lakshmi Puja on Kojagari Purnima. Artists, traders and various vendors across the state are looking forward to good business during this period but rain has marred their chances. The increasing prices of all items from idols to fruits and vegetables due to heavy rain have become a concern from all.

The buyers and sellers are worried about the increasing prices of all essential items during the festive season.

Several parts of South Bengal witnessed rain with thunderstorms. As a result the sculptors and artisans are worried about the sale of Lakshmi idols. Though some buyers are still venturing out amid rain to buy idols their numbers are very low. People are also shying away from buying idols due to the high price.

Apart from this the surge in price of vegetables and fruits comes as a shock for people. In several parts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and West Midnapore the prices of vegetables and fruits have shot up sharply in the last few days. For instance Apple is being sold for Rs 80-100 per kilogram while a dozen bananas cost Rs 40-50.

Since this year Sharad Purnima starts on October 19 and ends on October 20, goddess Lakshmi will be worshipped on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is a very auspicious day to worship goddess Lakshmi and it is believed that on this day she comes to earth late at night to bless people. However, the middle-class Bengalis are feeling the pressure on their pockets while buying idols, fruits, vegetables and other essential items for Lakshmi Puja.

The shopkeepers and small traders were hoping for a good business this season as Covid-19 restrictions significantly reduced their sales last year. However, now rain has become a cause of concern.

