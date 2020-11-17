News18 Logo

Lakshmi Vilas Bank News LIVE Updates: Bank under Moratorium till Dec 16, Withdrawals Capped at Rs 25k

News18.com | November 17, 2020, 21:01 IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank News LIVE Updates: Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been brought under moratorium effective immediately until December 16, which means cash withdrawal for customers at the private-sector lender has been capped at Rs 25,000. The moratorium has been imposed on the basis of an application submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45 of the BR Act, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Shortly after announcing the one-month moratorium, the RBI unveiled a scheme to merge it with DBS Bank India Ltd. (DBIL). Announcing the scheme of amalgamation, the RBI said DBIL will bring in additional capital of Rs 2,500 crore upfront, to support credit growth of the merged entity.
Nov 17, 2020 21:01 (IST)

Business journalist and author Tamal Bandyopadhyay congratulates DBS Bank on amalgamation with Lakshmi Vilas Bank and says the Indian subsidiary of DBS can really take off after the merger. "For long, you have been eyeing Indian retail market. The deal also says RBI is changing... becoming more progressive in its approach," he tweeted.

Nov 17, 2020 20:56 (IST)

TN Manoharan Appointed as Administrator | Former Non-executive Chairman of Canara Bank TN Manoharan has been appointed as the Administrator Of Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Nov 17, 2020 20:50 (IST)

Will Work to Put Merger Scheme Place Before Expiry of Moratorium: RBI | The RBI says it will endeavour to put scheme of amalgamation in place well before the expiry of the moratorium and ensure that depositors are not put to undue hardship or inconvenience for longer than absolutely necessary.

Nov 17, 2020 20:48 (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India assures depositors of Lakshmi Vilas Bank that their interest will be fully protected and that there is no need to panic.

Nov 17, 2020 20:36 (IST)

READ | India to Fold Lakshmi Vilas Bank into Local Arm of Singapore's DBS

Lakshmi Vilas has been looking for a buyer since last year and the RBI last year rejected a proposal for it to merge with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Nov 17, 2020 20:32 (IST)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares fell 4% last week after India's Economic Times reported Clix was prepared to walk away from the deal if talks dragged on without a firm timeline.

Nov 17, 2020 20:27 (IST)

According to the Lakshmi Vilas Bank amalgamation's draft scheme, transferor bank will cease to exit by operation of the scheme. Shares and debentures of the transferor banks in any stock exchange shall stand delisted.

Nov 17, 2020 20:21 (IST)

According to the RBI's Draft Scheme of Lakshmi Vilas Bank's merger with DBS, on and from the appointed date, entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off.

Nov 17, 2020 20:17 (IST)

Financial service company Zerodha cancels all withdrawal requests to Lakshmi Vilas Bank and asks customers to change their primary bank account in order to withdraw funds. 

Nov 17, 2020 20:14 (IST)

Lakshmi Vilas has been looking for a buyer since last year and the RBI last year rejected a proposal for it to merge with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Clix, part of a company owned by Mumbai-based private equity firm AION Capital, had in June submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Chennai-based Lakshmi Vilas, which has been struggling with bad loans and governance issues.

Nov 17, 2020 20:09 (IST)

RBI Supersedes Board of Directors | The Reserve Bank, in consultation with Central Government, also superseded the Board of Directors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank and to protect the depositors’ interest. Former non-executive Chairman of Canara Bank TN Manoharan has been appointed as the Administrator.

Nov 17, 2020 20:00 (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India said that customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank need not panic as the moratorium was to protect their interests.

Nov 17, 2020 19:55 (IST)

RBI Invites Suggestions, Objections to Scheme | DBS' Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) is at 15.99% currently and post merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it will have CRAR Of 12.51%, without taking into account additional capital. The RBI has invited suggestions and objections on the draft merger scheme by November 20. 

Nov 17, 2020 19:48 (IST)

RBI Drafts Merger Scheme | RBI places a draft scheme of amalgamation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank. which will bring in Rs 2,500 crore capital. The DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore (DBS), which is a subsidiary of Asia's leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings Limited, has the advantage of a strong parentage, the apex bank said.

Nov 17, 2020 19:43 (IST)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been brought under moratorium effective 6 pm, November 17 until December 16. The moratorium has been imposed on the basis of application submitted by RBI under Sec 45 of BR Act. Payments to creditors has also been capped at Rs 25,000 during the moratorium.

Nov 17, 2020 19:41 (IST)

Withdrawals Capped at Rs 25K | The central government has placed Tamil Nadu-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium and capped withdrawal from the bank at Rs 25,000 for one month, Ministry of Finance said in a statement. 

Owing to comfortable level of capital, the combined balance sheet of DBIL would remain healthy after the proposed amalgamation, with CRAR at 12.51 per cent and CET-1 capital at 9.61 per cent, without taking into account the infusion of additional capital, the RBI said.

The 93-year old private sector last month saw its rating of already issued and proposed securities downgraded by credit rating agency CARE Ratings. In a regulatory filing, the LVB had said CARE has downgraded its ratings of the Rs 50.50 crore unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated lower tier-II bonds to CARE BB Minus with Negative Outlook.

