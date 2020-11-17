Lakshmi Vilas Bank News LIVE Updates: Bank under Moratorium till Dec 16, Withdrawals Capped at Rs 25k

Lakshmi Vilas Bank News LIVE Updates: Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been brought under moratorium effective immediately until December 16, which means cash withdrawal for customers at the private-sector lender has been capped at Rs 25,000. The moratorium has been imposed
on the basis of an application submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45 of the BR Act, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.
Shortly after announcing the one-month moratorium, the RBI unveiled a scheme to merge it with DBS Bank India Ltd. (DBIL). Announcing the scheme of amalgamation, the RBI said DBIL will bring in additional capital of Rs 2,500 crore upfront, to support credit growth of the merged entity.