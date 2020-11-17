Lakshmi Vilas Bank News LIVE Updates: Bank under Moratorium till Dec 16, Withdrawals Capped at Rs 25k

Nov 17, 2020 20:09 (IST)

RBI Supersedes Board of Directors | The Reserve Bank, in consultation with Central Government, also superseded the Board of Directors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank and to protect the depositors’ interest. Former non-executive Chairman of Canara Bank TN Manoharan has been appointed as the Administrator.