Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lal Ji Tandon, UP BJP Stalwart and Bihar Governor, Moved to MP. Here's All About the Leader

Lal Ji Tandon has served as the leader of the opposition from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh from 2003-2007. He has also been Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lal Ji Tandon, UP BJP Stalwart and Bihar Governor, Moved to MP. Here's All About the Leader
Lal Ji Tandon, Bihar Governor Transferred to Madhya Pradesh in a Major Reshuffle
Loading...

Lal Ji Tandon replaces Anandiben Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, after the President of India reshuffled the Governors of six states.

Lal ji Tandon who was the governor of Bihar will take over the charge of Madhya Pradesh. Anandiben Patel who was the Governor of the state since 2018, will now take over the charge as governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Lal Ji Tandon has served as the leader of the opposition from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh from 2003-2007. Tandon has also been Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Congress party with Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister. Congress won the assembly elections last year with a narrow margin. But the stability of the Congress government, which has been surviving on a wafer-thin majority with support from allies, has been threatened especially after the recent developments in Karnataka and Goa.

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the Congress has 114 legislators and the support of two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one from the Samajwadi Party, and four Independents, while the BJP has 109 lawmakers.

Verbal spats are frequent between leaders of the grand old party and the BJP in the state, with the latter regularly predicting the downfall of the Nath government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram