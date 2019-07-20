Lal Ji Tandon, UP BJP Stalwart and Bihar Governor, Moved to MP. Here's All About the Leader

Lal Ji Tandon replaces Anandiben Patel as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, after the President of India reshuffled the Governors of six states.

Lal ji Tandon who was the governor of Bihar will take over the charge of Madhya Pradesh. Anandiben Patel who was the Governor of the state since 2018, will now take over the charge as governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Lal Ji Tandon has served as the leader of the opposition from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh from 2003-2007. Tandon has also been Member of Parliament from Lucknow.

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Congress party with Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister. Congress won the assembly elections last year with a narrow margin. But the stability of the Congress government, which has been surviving on a wafer-thin majority with support from allies, has been threatened especially after the recent developments in Karnataka and Goa.

In the 230-member MP Assembly, the Congress has 114 legislators and the support of two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one from the Samajwadi Party, and four Independents, while the BJP has 109 lawmakers.

Verbal spats are frequent between leaders of the grand old party and the BJP in the state, with the latter regularly predicting the downfall of the Nath government.