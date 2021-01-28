Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Facts About Courageous Visionary, Famed Nationalist and the ‘Lion of Punjab’

Hailing from a small village named Dhudike in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on January 28 in 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai went on to become one of the greatest freedom fighters of India. A man of integrity, clear vision, firm determination, Raihad paved the way for India’s independence by putting up a tough fight against the British rule. Fondly remembered as Lal from the “Lal-Bal-Pal” triumvirate, this Punjab Kesari was a true-blue revolutionary figure whose principles are very much alive even till date.

His endeavours and struggles in the freedom movement not only helped us earn independence but left an indelible mark in the pages of history by being an embodiment of patriotism. “Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory” – was one of his many highly motivating slogans.

As we remember the exemplary leader on his birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of the interesting facts concerning him, and continue to draw inspiration from him: