Lala Lajpat Rai's 155th Birth Anniversary: Remembering 'Punjab Kesari', the Valient Freedom Fighter

Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal together started the Swadeshi Movement during the Independence movement to boycott British goods, with a vision to make India a self-reliant country.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Lala Lajpat Rai's 155th Birth Anniversary: Remembering 'Punjab Kesari', the Valient Freedom Fighter
Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari, was one of the many key revolutionaries who fought for India’s freedom from British rule.

Born in Punjab on January 28 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was a part of the famous ‘Lal-Bal-Pal’ trio. Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal were the other members.

Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal together started the Swadeshi Movement during the Independence movement to boycott British goods, with a vision to make India a self-reliant country.

On the occasion of Lala Lajpat Rai’s 155th birth anniversary, a look at some interesting facts about him

Lala Lajpat Rai also played an instrumental role in founding the present day Punjab National Bank (PNB) in 1894.

Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana was named after Lala Lajpat Rai.

The United States of America: A Hindu's Impression, Arya Samaj, Young India, England’s debt to India are some of the books written by the freedom fighter.

Lala Lajpat Rai studied Law as a student, and also practiced later in Hisar, Haryana.

In 1928, Rai led the non-violent march against the Simon Commission, set up by the British rulers. The slogan “Simon, go back!” became famous during the Independence movement

Lala Lajpat Rai was brutally injured in police lathicharge during the Simon Commission protests. He died on November 17, 1928 after a heart attack.

After being wounded, Rai had said, “I declare that the blows struck at me today will be the last nails in the coffin of British rule in India.”

He had also helped establish the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic school system, popularly known as DAV schools. In present day, there are over 900 DAV schools and 75 colleges across the country.

In 1921, Rai founded the Servants of the People Society, which was a non-profit welfare organization, in Lahore. The society was shifted to Delhi after 1947. The organisation has many branches in India and is now known as Lok Sevak Mandal.

