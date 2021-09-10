Lalbaugcha Raja Officials Refuse to Start Aarti, Online Darshan After Mumbai Cops Barricade Area, Stop Entry

Mumbai: Angry with Mumbai Police for not allowing people inside the building premises, staff of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, a popular Ganesh idol located in Putlabai Chawl, refused to start aarti and online prayers on Friday.

Mumbai Police fully barricaded the area in the morning and stopped entry of even the residents inside the premises. Local said they are facing problems in entering their own houses.

All the shops in the area were forced to shut due to security and Covid-19 protocols. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati is brought in by local market owners of the area every year but this time they have been forced to shut their shops.

Ganpati darshan for the people was to start at 10.30 am after the conclusion of aarti but it did not start.

A discussion between the mandal officials and Mumbai Police was ongoing at the time of publishing this story.

The 11-day festival commenced on Friday. Through a tweet, the mandal had earlier informed that the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 can be viewed live on their official YouTube, Facebook and Website on September 10 at 10:30 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here