English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Lalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
68. Lalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of Lalganj is 71.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1726680 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neelam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 63,086 votes which was 7.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lalganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BSP
Sangeeta Azad
BSP
Sangeeta Azad
LEADING
In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
Lalganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
61106
57.93%
Sangeeta Azad
BJP
36319
34.43%
Neelam Sonker
INC
1710
1.62%
Pankaj Mohan Sonkar
SBSP
1349
1.28%
Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj
CPI
877
0.83%
Trilokinath
IND
799
0.76%
Ramchandar
Nota
559
0.53%
Nota
AAAP
502
0.48%
Engineer Ajeet Sonkar
RUC
430
0.41%
Radheshyam Gautam
IND
379
0.36%
Santosh Kumar
IND
366
0.35%
Akhilesh
IND
365
0.35%
Subash Saroj
PRJSP
217
0.21%
Lcchiman Kannooizya
PSP(L)
193
0.18%
Hemraj Paswan
BPHP
159
0.15%
Chandrashekhar
KSBD
151
0.14%
Pintoo
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lalganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results