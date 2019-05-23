Lalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BSP Sangeeta Azad BSP Sangeeta Azad LEADING

Lalganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP 61106 57.93% Sangeeta Azad Leading BJP 36319 34.43% Neelam Sonker INC 1710 1.62% Pankaj Mohan Sonkar SBSP 1349 1.28% Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj CPI 877 0.83% Trilokinath IND 799 0.76% Ramchandar Nota 559 0.53% Nota AAAP 502 0.48% Engineer Ajeet Sonkar RUC 430 0.41% Radheshyam Gautam IND 379 0.36% Santosh Kumar IND 366 0.35% Akhilesh IND 365 0.35% Subash Saroj PRJSP 217 0.21% Lcchiman Kannooizya PSP(L) 193 0.18% Hemraj Paswan BPHP 159 0.15% Chandrashekhar KSBD 151 0.14% Pintoo

68. Lalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of Lalganj is 71.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1726680 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neelam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 63,086 votes which was 7.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)