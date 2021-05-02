Lalgola Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Lalgola Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

61. Lalgola (लालगोला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Lalgola is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,234 eligible electors, of which 1,19,474 were male, 1,14,755 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lalgola in 2021 is 961.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,99,397 eligible electors, of which 1,03,297 were male, 96,097 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,259 eligible electors, of which 83,283 were male, 77,976 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalgola in 2016 was 57. In 2011, there were 45.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abu Hena of INC won in this seat by defeating Chand Mohammad of TMC by a margin of 53,475 votes which was 32.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abu Hena of INC won in this seat defeating Md Yean Ali of CPIM by a margin of 16,184 votes which was 11.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 61. Lalgola Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Lalgola are: Abu Hena (INC), Ali Mohammad (TMC), Kalpana Ghosh (BJP), Bharat Chandra Biswas (BSP), Kakali Debnath (LJP), Najima Kayal (SDPOI), Muntasir Zamil (SUCOIC), Abhijit Haldar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.91%, while it was 88.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 61. Lalgola constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 239. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

61. Lalgola constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. Airmari Krishnapur, Bahadurpur, Bilbora Kopra, Dewansarai, Jasaitala, Kalmegha, Lalgola, Manikchak, Nashipur, Paikpara and Ramchandrapur GPs of CDB Lalgola and 2. Kantanagar GP of CDB Bhagawangola-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Lalgola is 184 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lalgola is: 24°23’28.3"N 88°12’29.2"E.

