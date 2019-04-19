Take the pledge to vote

Lalit Modi Threatens to Sue Rahul Gandhi for 'All Modis are Thieves' Remark

The IPL founder, currently living in the United Kingdom, accused the Congress of having looted the country for five decades while in power.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairperson Lalit Modi on Friday threatened to take Rahul Gandhi to court over the latter’s remarks in which he alleged that all Modis are thieves.

Hitting back at the Congress, Modi, in a tweet, claimed the Gandhi family had looted India for five decades. He also described Rahul Gandhi as “pappu”, a name used pejoratively for the Congress president.

Modi posted the tweet with a video detailing the Bofors scam in which Rahul Gandhi’s father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was allegedly involved. The IPL founder is currently living in the United Kingdom.




In another video, Modi described the Congress as the "most corrupt family". The clip shows animated versions of Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh, and lists a number of scams that took place under Congress-led governments.

"Kaun chor, kaun chowkidar, you decide," Modi tweeted, referring to the Prime Minister's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign through which he has promised to protect the country's interests.

At an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar district on April 13, Rahul Gandhi had taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reportedly said, “I have a question. Why do all thieves have Modi in their names — whether it is Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

The IPL founder's threat of legal action came a day after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi filed a case against Gandhi for defamation. Another petitioner from Madhya Pradesh,Pradeeo Modi, has also filed a defamation suit against Gandhi in a Bhopal court.
