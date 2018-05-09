Lalu Prasad Gets 5-day Parole to Attend Son Tej Pratap's Wedding; Nitish Invited Too

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was on Wednesday granted a five-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son later this week, said his lawyer.Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special CBI court in Ranchi since December last year, is undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital. He will be flown to Patna this evening.Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav last month got engaged to former minister and senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai. The wedding is to take place on May 12.Aishwarya is also the grand-daughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai.All seven daughters and both sons -- Tej Pratap Yadav included -- of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi are busy distributing wedding cards and inviting politicians across the political spectrum.Lalu Prasad's daughters Ragini and Raj Lakshmi Yadav have called on former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. "It was wonderful meeting her," Raj Lakshmi tweeted.Lalu Prasad's children will visit more leaders in Delhi to invite them for the wedding, a party leader said.On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of opposition and the younger son of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, called on the Bihar Governor with an invite.Last month, Lalu Prasad's elder daughter Misa Bharti, a RJD MP, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and requested him to attend the event.Tej Pratap Yadav himself visited BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kunar Modi.