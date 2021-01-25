Lalu Prasad in AIIMS, Doctors Say Priority to Cure Lung Infection, Pneumonia

After Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday, Dr Rakesh Yadav and his team visited the RJD leader and examined his health on late Sunday evening.

The doctor's priority is to cure the infection of the lungs and pneumonia, sources said. Jailed RJD supremo, who was undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital, was having trouble breathing for the last two-three days.

"On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had said.

According to sources, long term lung infection may affect the heart as Lalu Yadav already had bypass surgery.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday night after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. "He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS," an official in Delhi had said. Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.

The sources added that Lalu's kidney is working 25 percent. He suffers from many other diseases. The team of doctors at AIIMS is constantly monitoring his health.

Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Yadav accompanied him to Delhi from Ranchi. They had arrived at Ranchi on Friday night and met Prasad. Tejashwi told reporters that his father's condition was worrisome. He also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day.

Political rival and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Lalu Prasad. "It is my fervent wish that he gets well as soon as possible", Kumar said.