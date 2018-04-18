Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Son Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Engaged to Aishwarya Rai in Patna. See Pics

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai, in Patna on Wednesday.Lalu, however, was not present at the ceremony since he is currently in jail, having been convicted in the fodder scam cases. The Jharkhand High Court had denied him bail and fixed April 20 as the next of hearing.The ceremony was held at the five-star Hotel Maurya in Patna, with Lalu’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi overseeing the arrangements.Aishwarya is the granddaughter of Daroga Rai, who was the chief minister in 1970. Aishwarya completed her higher secondary education from Patna and then completed MBA from a private university in Noida.Tej Pratap had entered politics after failing to clear his Class 12 exam. He was elected from Mahua Assembly seat in 2015 and joined Nitish Kumar’s cabinet as health minister. His would-be father-in-law Chandrika Rai was transport minister in the same cabinet. Both had to exit the government with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) breaking off the alliance.Here a look at pictures from the dazzling ceremony: