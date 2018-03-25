English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lalu's Entry into Politics Led to River of Corruption; RJD Formed With Illegal Money: CBI Court
The CBI court noted that Lalu acted as Chief Minister as well as the Finance Minister between March 1990 and July 1997 when fraudulent and excess withdrawals took place from the Animal Husbandry Department.
File photo Lalu Yadav. (PTI)
New Delhi: In perhaps the most severe indictment of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, a CBI court said that Lalu made a "river of corruption" flow after he entered politics and that his party RJD was formed due to a "lot of money from illegal sources".
Sentencing the RJD supremo to 14 years in jail -- seven years each under two sets of charges in one of the fodder scam cases, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held that once Lalu entered politics, he started flowing a "river of corruption", and made sure that corrupt officers are protected.
"The state government employees do not get remuneration, regularly they (are) compel(led) to do work on half pay-monthly payments. Accused earn a lot of money from illegal sources and made a Regional Party of whose all in all is Lalu Prasad Yadav (sic)," said the judge.
Issuing further strictures, the CBI court said: "The accused Lalu Prasad, born in a poor family, when entered politics he started to flow the river of corruption in every field, including Animal Husbandry Department."
"Lalu Prasad, although taken oath of Indian Constitution, never maintained the sanctity of oath," castigated the judge.
The CBI court noted that Lalu acted as Chief Minister as well as the Finance Minister between March 1990 and July 1997 when fraudulent and excess withdrawals took place from the Animal Husbandry Department.
It said that there were reports from the office of Accountant General, Ranchi that payments had been fraudulently made for transportation of animals on scooters, motor cycles and cars but Lalu, despite having knowledge of the wrongdoing, protected the corrupt officers and misled the Bihar Assembly too.
"During 1990 to 1996, in the leadership of accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, other co-accused withdrew money fraudulently from many District Treasuries in Santhal Pargana including, Dumka Treasury. The Finance Secretary appointed such type of person who followed oral directions of accused Lalu Prasad...so not any Finance Secretary dared to disclose the fodder scam which was continuous till 1996," said the CBI court.
It further said that due to his politics, Lalu "created hurdle in disposal of criminal cases which remains pending up to 20 years and accused enjoyed politics power".
The court held him guilty in the Dumka fodder scam case under one set of charges in Indian Penal Code and another set in the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI judge noted: "Lalu Prasad Yadav play center role in criminal misappropriation of Government money withdrawn from many District Treasuries. Accused provide protection to co-accused of criminal conspiracy, who fraudulently withdrawn money from District Treasuries in collusion..."
While sentencing, the judge handed down seven years in jail to Lalu ubder charges of cheating, forget, criminal conspiracy while another seven years under charges of corruption as a public servant.
Ordinarily, punishments run concurrently but the CBI judge, in this case, held that punishment shall tin consecutively, which means Lalu will have to serve a total of 14 years in jail in this case.
Also Watch
Sentencing the RJD supremo to 14 years in jail -- seven years each under two sets of charges in one of the fodder scam cases, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh held that once Lalu entered politics, he started flowing a "river of corruption", and made sure that corrupt officers are protected.
"The state government employees do not get remuneration, regularly they (are) compel(led) to do work on half pay-monthly payments. Accused earn a lot of money from illegal sources and made a Regional Party of whose all in all is Lalu Prasad Yadav (sic)," said the judge.
Issuing further strictures, the CBI court said: "The accused Lalu Prasad, born in a poor family, when entered politics he started to flow the river of corruption in every field, including Animal Husbandry Department."
"Lalu Prasad, although taken oath of Indian Constitution, never maintained the sanctity of oath," castigated the judge.
The CBI court noted that Lalu acted as Chief Minister as well as the Finance Minister between March 1990 and July 1997 when fraudulent and excess withdrawals took place from the Animal Husbandry Department.
It said that there were reports from the office of Accountant General, Ranchi that payments had been fraudulently made for transportation of animals on scooters, motor cycles and cars but Lalu, despite having knowledge of the wrongdoing, protected the corrupt officers and misled the Bihar Assembly too.
"During 1990 to 1996, in the leadership of accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, other co-accused withdrew money fraudulently from many District Treasuries in Santhal Pargana including, Dumka Treasury. The Finance Secretary appointed such type of person who followed oral directions of accused Lalu Prasad...so not any Finance Secretary dared to disclose the fodder scam which was continuous till 1996," said the CBI court.
It further said that due to his politics, Lalu "created hurdle in disposal of criminal cases which remains pending up to 20 years and accused enjoyed politics power".
The court held him guilty in the Dumka fodder scam case under one set of charges in Indian Penal Code and another set in the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI judge noted: "Lalu Prasad Yadav play center role in criminal misappropriation of Government money withdrawn from many District Treasuries. Accused provide protection to co-accused of criminal conspiracy, who fraudulently withdrawn money from District Treasuries in collusion..."
While sentencing, the judge handed down seven years in jail to Lalu ubder charges of cheating, forget, criminal conspiracy while another seven years under charges of corruption as a public servant.
Ordinarily, punishments run concurrently but the CBI judge, in this case, held that punishment shall tin consecutively, which means Lalu will have to serve a total of 14 years in jail in this case.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice
- 'Felt Violated': Mahira Khan Opens Up on Leaked Photos With Ranbir Kapoor
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is In Solid Form In This Well-intentioned Film
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married