1-MIN READ

Lalu Prasad's Swab Samples Taken for Covid-19 Test as Precautionary Measure

File photo of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Prasad's samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted..

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 7:41 AM IST
The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for COVID-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said. He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday.

Prasad's samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a COVID-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said. The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.

