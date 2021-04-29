Lalu Set Free After Completion of Bail Formalities, to Stay in AIIMS Delhi for Treatment

RJD president Lalu Prasad was released from jail Thursday evening after completion of bail formalities in the special CBI court in Ranchi. After the Bar Council of India allowed lawyers to attend necessary court works, Prasad’s lawyers submitted a bail bond and two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each in the Ranchi CBI court during the day. Accordingly, judge M K Mishra issued a release order of the RJD supremo.

The RJD president’s release from jail was delayed due to restrictions imposed by the Jharkhand Bar Council in view of the coronavirus surge. Prasad had acquired bail from the Jharkhand High Court on April 17 in the Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam on completion of half the sentence period, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail order was given by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. Prasad’s lawyer Devarshi Mandal had said at that time that they will move Special CBI court in Ranchi after it opens on April 19 to seek his release following High Court order.

But, the process was delayed as the state bar council in a meeting on April 18 told lawyers to keep away from courts in view of large-scale infection of judicial staff. The bar council again on April 25 extended the ban by another week till May 2.

