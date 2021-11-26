Lalu Yadav Admitted to Emergency Ward of Delhi’s AIIMS After Complaining of Drowsiness, High Fever

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi’s AIIMs on Friday evening after he complained of drowsiness and high fever. The veteran politician had reached Delhi on Thursday from Patna.

Yadav, an accused in the Dumka treasury case linked to the fodder scam, is currently out on bail and had earlier visited the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in August for a routine health check-up.

The 73-year-old has been living in Delhi with his daughter Misa. He suffers from a host of ailments including diabetes and renal issues and has been under strict medical supervision for long.

