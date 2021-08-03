Lalu Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav Meet in Delhi Ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022

Lalu Prasad Yadav, President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, August 2, in Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav, the current Samajwadi Party chief was also present during the meeting. This meeting between two seasoned political leaders that took place ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections has given rise to a lot of speculation.

Throwing light on the probable agenda of the meeting, Ratan Lal Meena, a senior political analyst told News18, that the Samajwadi Party is making the best of efforts to become the most challenging opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming UP Vidhan Sabha Elections. In order to do so SP is trying to gather support from all small and big political parties. Emphasising on how this meeting is crucial for SP, Meena said that RJD has a good presence in the state and so maintaining cordial relations with them is going to be beneficial for SP.

On being asked about the reason for the meeting, Anurag Bhadouria, spokesperson of SP, said that the two leaders have known each other for the last 30-40 years. It is obvious that when such senior politicians meet they discuss politics along with other matters.

The former Bihar Chief Minister took to Twitter to share glimpses of the meeting held in Delhi. He informed his followers on social media that his discussion with Mulayam Singh ranged on a variety of matters including illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and caste inequality. He also wrote that the two leaders are together in the fight against these social disorders in the country. The politician further said that India today needs democracy and socialism instead of communalism and capitalism.

देश के वरिष्ठतम समाजवादी साथी आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी से मुलाकात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।खेत-खलिहान,ग़ैर-बराबरी, अशिक्षा,किसानों,गरीबों व बेरोजगारों के लिए हमारी सांझी चिंताएँ और लड़ाई है।आज देश को पूंजीवाद और सम्प्रदायवाद नहीं बल्कि लोकसमता एवं समाजवाद की अत्यंत आवश्यकता है। pic.twitter.com/XWA2goMjG8 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 2, 2021

The pictures of the meeting were also shared by the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on his social media handles.

The State Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats are likely to be held between February and March next year.

